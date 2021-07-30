Shionogi & Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SGIOY) Short Interest Update

Shionogi & Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SGIOY) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 113,900 shares, a growth of 112.1% from the June 30th total of 53,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 317,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Shares of SGIOY stock traded down $0.25 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $13.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 43,470 shares, compared to its average volume of 139,252. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.01. Shionogi & Co., Ltd. has a 12-month low of $11.49 and a 12-month high of $15.01.

About Shionogi & Co., Ltd.

Shionogi & Co, Ltd. engages in the research, development, manufacture, and distribution of pharmaceuticals, diagnostic reagents, and medical devices in Japan. Its primary products Tivicay for HIV treatment; Mulpleta for the treatment of thrombocytopenia; Xofluza, an influenza drug; Symproic for opioid-induced constipation treatment; and Fetroja, a multidrug-resistant for gram-negative bacterial infection treatment.

