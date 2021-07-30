Shanghai Pharmaceuticals Holding Co., Ltd (OTCMKTS:SHPMF) Short Interest Update

Shanghai Pharmaceuticals Holding Co., Ltd (OTCMKTS:SHPMF) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 148,200 shares, an increase of 250.4% from the June 30th total of 42,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 247.0 days.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Shanghai Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, April 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock.

OTCMKTS SHPMF opened at $2.05 on Friday. Shanghai Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $1.55 and a 1-year high of $2.31. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $2.02.

Shanghai Pharmaceuticals Holding Co, Ltd., an investment holding company, researches, develops, manufactures, distributes, and retails pharmaceutical and healthcare products in the People's Republic of China. It operates through Production, Distribution, Retail, and Others segments. The company offers chemicals and biochemicals, Chinese medicines, healthcare products, and medical devices in various therapeutic areas, including digestion and immune system, cardiovascular, anti-infection, nervous system and mental disorder, and oncology.

