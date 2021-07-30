Severn Trent Plc (OTCMKTS:SVTRF) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Severn Trent Plc (OTCMKTS:SVTRF) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,100 shares, a drop of 44.1% from the June 30th total of 14,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 81.0 days.

SVTRF stock remained flat at $$35.30 during trading on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 500 shares, compared to its average volume of 614. Severn Trent has a fifty-two week low of $30.79 and a fifty-two week high of $38.18. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $34.43.

About Severn Trent

Severn Trent Plc operates as a water and sewerage company in England and Wales. It operates in two segments, Regulated Water and Waste Water, and Business Services. The Regulated Water and Waste Water segment offers water and waste water services to approximately 4.6 million households and businesses in the Midlands and Wales.

