ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) PT Raised to $670.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) had its price objective lifted by Royal Bank of Canada from $640.00 to $670.00 in a report released on Thursday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the information technology services provider’s stock.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. JMP Securities upped their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $568.00 to $639.00 and gave the company a market outperform rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ServiceNow from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $587.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $550.00 to $585.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. TheStreet raised shares of ServiceNow from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Wolfe Research dropped their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $675.00 to $600.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $638.00.

Shares of NYSE:NOW traded up $7.38 during trading on Thursday, hitting $593.81. 10,747 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,509,829. The stock has a market capitalization of $117.25 billion, a PE ratio of 781.91, a P/E/G ratio of 17.47 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. ServiceNow has a 12-month low of $418.53 and a 12-month high of $608.78. The company has a 50 day moving average of $528.59.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The information technology services provider reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $1.26. ServiceNow had a net margin of 3.15% and a return on equity of 9.32%. As a group, analysts forecast that ServiceNow will post 1.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other ServiceNow news, Director Frederic B. Luddy sold 16,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $464.58, for a total value of $7,665,570.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,518 shares in the company, valued at approximately $705,232.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Anita M. Sands sold 1,213 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total transaction of $606,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,819 shares in the company, valued at $3,909,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 35,132 shares of company stock worth $17,980,586 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora purchased a new position in shares of ServiceNow during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Manchester Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 685.7% during the 1st quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 55 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the period. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 56.8% during the 1st quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 58 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares during the period. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 530.0% during the 1st quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 63 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the period. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 1,160.0% during the 1st quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 63 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.45% of the company’s stock.

ServiceNow Company Profile

ServiceNow, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise cloud computing solutions. The firm delivers digital workflows on a single enterprise cloud platform called the Now Platform. Its product portfolio is focused on providing Information Technology, Employee and Customer workflows. It offers its solutions for the industries under the categories of government, financial services, healthcare, telecommunications, manufacturing, IT services, technology, oil & gas, education, and consumer products.

