ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) Price Target Raised to $650.00 at BMO Capital Markets

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) had its target price lifted by BMO Capital Markets from $575.00 to $650.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the information technology services provider’s stock.

NOW has been the subject of several other research reports. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $591.00 to $641.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $640.00 to $670.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $680.00 to $700.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $662.00 to $700.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Oppenheimer restated a buy rating and issued a $610.00 target price on shares of ServiceNow in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $638.00.

NOW stock traded up $1.27 on Thursday, hitting $587.70. 18,538 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,509,829. ServiceNow has a twelve month low of $418.53 and a twelve month high of $608.78. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $528.59. The firm has a market cap of $116.04 billion, a PE ratio of 781.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 17.47 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.23.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The information technology services provider reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $1.26. ServiceNow had a net margin of 3.15% and a return on equity of 9.32%. Sell-side analysts predict that ServiceNow will post 1.21 earnings per share for the current year.

In other ServiceNow news, Director Anita M. Sands sold 1,213 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total transaction of $606,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,819 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,909,500. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Frederic B. Luddy sold 16,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $464.58, for a total transaction of $7,665,570.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,518 shares in the company, valued at approximately $705,232.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 35,132 shares of company stock worth $17,980,586. Corporate insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kovack Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of ServiceNow by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 7,031 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $3,864,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd boosted its position in shares of ServiceNow by 69.7% during the 2nd quarter. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd now owns 12,390 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $6,809,000 after purchasing an additional 5,090 shares in the last quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of ServiceNow by 22.0% during the 2nd quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,102 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,704,000 after purchasing an additional 559 shares in the last quarter. Usca Ria LLC boosted its position in shares of ServiceNow by 155.3% during the 2nd quarter. Usca Ria LLC now owns 1,404 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $772,000 after purchasing an additional 854 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Miracle Mile Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of ServiceNow during the 2nd quarter valued at about $226,000. Institutional investors own 85.45% of the company’s stock.

ServiceNow, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise cloud computing solutions. The firm delivers digital workflows on a single enterprise cloud platform called the Now Platform. Its product portfolio is focused on providing Information Technology, Employee and Customer workflows. It offers its solutions for the industries under the categories of government, financial services, healthcare, telecommunications, manufacturing, IT services, technology, oil & gas, education, and consumer products.

