ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) Issues Earnings Results

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The information technology services provider reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $1.26, MarketWatch Earnings reports. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 9.32% and a net margin of 3.15%.

Shares of NYSE NOW traded up $3.08 on Thursday, reaching $586.43. 2,513,987 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,509,829. ServiceNow has a fifty-two week low of $418.53 and a fifty-two week high of $608.78. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $528.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The company has a market capitalization of $115.79 billion, a PE ratio of 781.91, a PEG ratio of 17.47 and a beta of 0.93.

Get ServiceNow alerts:

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. KeyCorp boosted their target price on ServiceNow from $660.00 to $718.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. TheStreet raised ServiceNow from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Exane BNP Paribas initiated coverage on ServiceNow in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $680.00 price objective for the company. JMP Securities upped their price objective on ServiceNow from $568.00 to $639.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Cowen upped their price objective on ServiceNow from $620.00 to $670.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $638.00.

In related news, Director Frederic B. Luddy sold 16,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $560.07, for a total transaction of $9,241,155.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Anita M. Sands sold 1,213 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total transaction of $606,500.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 7,819 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,909,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 35,132 shares of company stock valued at $17,980,586. Corporate insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

ServiceNow Company Profile

ServiceNow, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise cloud computing solutions. The firm delivers digital workflows on a single enterprise cloud platform called the Now Platform. Its product portfolio is focused on providing Information Technology, Employee and Customer workflows. It offers its solutions for the industries under the categories of government, financial services, healthcare, telecommunications, manufacturing, IT services, technology, oil & gas, education, and consumer products.

Read More: Operating Income

Receive News & Ratings for ServiceNow Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ServiceNow and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.