Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.25 EPS

Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.25, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Service Co. International had a return on equity of 37.81% and a net margin of 17.50%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.58 EPS.

Shares of NYSE SCI traded up $3.74 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $61.99. 1,998,850 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 921,832. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $54.22. The company has a market cap of $10.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.45, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.66. Service Co. International has a twelve month low of $39.10 and a twelve month high of $62.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.46.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 14th. Service Co. International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.87%.

In related news, VP Gregory T. Sangalis sold 20,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.42, for a total transaction of $1,105,794.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 144,999 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,745,846.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, Director Alan R. Buckwalter III sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.01, for a total value of $2,240,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 46,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,598,471.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 64,389 shares of company stock valued at $3,554,659 over the last ninety days. 5.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Separately, Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Service Co. International from $54.00 to $59.00 in a report on Monday, May 10th.

Service Co. International announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, May 12th that allows the company to buyback $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to reacquire up to 5.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Service Co. International Company Profile

Service Corporation International provides deathcare products and services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Funeral and Cemetery segments. Its funeral service and cemetery operations comprise funeral service locations, cemeteries, funeral service/cemetery combination locations, crematoria, and other businesses.

