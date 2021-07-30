Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.25 EPS

Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.25, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Service Co. International had a return on equity of 37.81% and a net margin of 17.50%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.58 EPS.
Shares of NYSE SCI traded up $3.74 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $61.99. 1,998,850 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 921,832. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $54.22. The company has a market cap of $10.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.45, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.66. Service Co. International has a twelve month low of $39.10 and a twelve month high of $62.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.46.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 14th. Service Co. International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.87%.
Separately, Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Service Co. International from $54.00 to $59.00 in a report on Monday, May 10th.
Service Co. International announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, May 12th that allows the company to buyback $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to reacquire up to 5.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.
Service Co. International Company Profile
Service Corporation International provides deathcare products and services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Funeral and Cemetery segments. Its funeral service and cemetery operations comprise funeral service locations, cemeteries, funeral service/cemetery combination locations, crematoria, and other businesses.
