Sensus Healthcare (SRTS) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Sensus Healthcare (NASDAQ:SRTS) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, August 5th. Analysts expect Sensus Healthcare to post earnings of ($0.05) per share for the quarter.

Sensus Healthcare (NASDAQ:SRTS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $3.07 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.94 million. Sensus Healthcare had a negative net margin of 39.79% and a negative return on equity of 20.68%. On average, analysts expect Sensus Healthcare to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Sensus Healthcare stock opened at $3.65 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $60.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.52 and a beta of 0.47. Sensus Healthcare has a fifty-two week low of $2.32 and a fifty-two week high of $6.09. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $3.89.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on SRTS shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sensus Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Maxim Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 target price on shares of Sensus Healthcare in a research report on Friday, May 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Sensus Healthcare has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $5.20.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Sensus Healthcare stock. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Sensus Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRTS) by 340.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 44,894 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 34,699 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.27% of Sensus Healthcare worth $172,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.35% of the company’s stock.

About Sensus Healthcare

Sensus Healthcare, Inc manufactures, distributes, and markets superficial radiation therapy devices to healthcare providers worldwide. It offers SRT-100, a photon X-ray low energy superficial radiotherapy system that provides patients an alternative to surgery for treating non-melanoma skin cancers; and SRT-100 Vision, which provides the user with a superficial radiation therapy-tailored treatment planning application that integrates the embedded high frequency ultrasound imaging module, volumetric tumor analysis, beam margins planning, and dosimetry parameters.

