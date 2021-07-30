Senior plc (LON:SNR) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Senior plc (LON:SNR) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 136 ($1.78).

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Peel Hunt restated an “under review” rating on shares of Senior in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Berenberg Bank raised their price objective on shares of Senior from GBX 112 ($1.46) to GBX 170 ($2.22) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Peel Hunt restated an “under review” rating on shares of Senior in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Finally, Numis Securities restated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 120 ($1.57) price objective on shares of Senior in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st.

Senior stock traded up GBX 0.30 ($0.00) during midday trading on Friday, hitting GBX 162 ($2.12). 756,850 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 878,245. Senior has a fifty-two week low of GBX 41 ($0.54) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 186.71 ($2.44). The firm has a market cap of £679.46 million and a PE ratio of -4.23. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 151.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.35, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 0.59.

Senior plc designs, manufactures, and markets high-technology components and systems for the principal original equipment producers in the aerospace, defense, land vehicle, and power and energy markets worldwide. The company operates in two divisions, Aerospace and Flexonics. The Aerospace division offers high-pressure and low-pressure engineered ducting systems, engineered control bellows, assemblies, and sensors; precision-machined and fabricated engine components; fluid systems ducting and control products; and precision-machined airframe components and assemblies.

