SEGRO Plc (LON:SGRO) Announces Dividend of GBX 7.40

SEGRO Plc (LON:SGRO) declared a dividend on Thursday, July 29th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 12th will be paid a dividend of GBX 7.40 ($0.10) per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, September 24th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

SEGRO stock traded up GBX 22.50 ($0.29) during trading on Friday, reaching GBX 1,217.50 ($15.91). The company had a trading volume of 2,270,301 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,997,625. The stock has a market capitalization of £14.61 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.85, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 1,113.62. SEGRO has a 52 week low of GBX 14.24 ($0.19) and a 52 week high of GBX 1,222.50 ($15.97).

In other SEGRO news, insider David J. R. Sleath sold 37,057 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 1,002 ($13.09), for a total transaction of £371,311.14 ($485,120.38). Also, insider Andy Gulliford acquired 358 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 1,004 ($13.12) per share, for a total transaction of £3,594.32 ($4,696.00).

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,075 ($14.04) price objective on shares of SEGRO in a research note on Friday. Liberum Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,075 ($14.04) price target on shares of SEGRO in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. Finally, restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,342 ($17.53) target price on shares of SEGRO in a research note on Friday, June 4th.

About SEGRO

SEGRO is a UK Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT), and a leading owner, manager and developer of modern warehouses and light industrial property. It owns or manages 8.1 million square metres of space (88 million square feet) valued at Â£13.3 billion serving customers from a wide range of industry sectors.

