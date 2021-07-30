SEGRO (LON:SGRO) Reaches New 52-Week High at $1,209.00

SEGRO Plc (LON:SGRO) shares hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 1,209 ($15.80) and last traded at GBX 1,208 ($15.78), with a volume of 251036 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,194.50 ($15.61).
Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on SGRO shares. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,075 ($14.04) price target on shares of SEGRO in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,342 ($17.53) price target on shares of SEGRO in a research note on Friday, June 4th.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.85, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 1,113.62. The stock has a market capitalization of £14.34 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.67.
About SEGRO (LON:SGRO)
SEGRO is a UK Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT), and a leading owner, manager and developer of modern warehouses and light industrial property. It owns or manages 8.1 million square metres of space (88 million square feet) valued at Â£13.3 billion serving customers from a wide range of industry sectors.
