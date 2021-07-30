Secure Energy Services (TSE:SES) PT Raised to C$7.00

Secure Energy Services (TSE:SES) had its target price boosted by analysts at ATB Capital to C$7.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. ATB Capital’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 63.17% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on SES. Raymond James reiterated a “strong-buy” rating and issued a C$7.25 target price on shares of Secure Energy Services in a research note on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$8.00 target price on shares of Secure Energy Services in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Secure Energy Services from C$4.25 to C$6.50 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research note on Monday, July 5th. CIBC restated an “outperform” rating and set a C$6.50 price objective (up from C$4.00) on shares of Secure Energy Services in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Secure Energy Services to C$7.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$6.43.

SES stock opened at C$4.29 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$4.44. The firm has a market cap of C$1.32 billion and a PE ratio of -10.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.84. Secure Energy Services has a 52 week low of C$1.21 and a 52 week high of C$5.15.

In related news, Senior Officer Allen Peter Gransch sold 6,772 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$4.33, for a total value of C$29,322.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 499,515 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$2,162,899.95.

Secure Energy Services Company Profile

Secure Energy Services Inc, an energy services company, provides specialized solutions to upstream oil and natural gas companies operating primarily in Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin and the United States. The company's Midstream Infrastructure segment provides services, such as clean oil terminalling, rail transloading, pipeline transportation, marketing and custom treating of crude oil, produced and waste water disposal, oilfield waste processing, and purchase/resale of oil services through its full service terminals, rail facilities, crude oil pipelines, crude oil terminalling facilities, water disposal facilities, and landfills.

