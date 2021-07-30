SeaWorld Entertainment (NYSE:SEAS) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of SeaWorld Entertainment (NYSE:SEAS) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. is a theme park and entertainment company operating primarily in the United States. The company owns and operates U.S. theme parks, including the popular SeaWorld(R), Busch Gardens(R) and Sesame Place(R) brands. SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. is headquartered in Orlando, Florida. “

SEAS has been the subject of several other reports. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on SeaWorld Entertainment from $73.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. B. Riley increased their target price on SeaWorld Entertainment from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. TheStreet lowered SeaWorld Entertainment from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their target price on SeaWorld Entertainment from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $51.82.

NYSE:SEAS opened at $47.01 on Thursday. SeaWorld Entertainment has a 52 week low of $13.91 and a 52 week high of $58.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.72 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.24 and a beta of 2.45. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.21.

SeaWorld Entertainment (NYSE:SEAS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.57) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.83) by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $171.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $125.40 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.72) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that SeaWorld Entertainment will post 1.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider George Anthony Taylor sold 87,943 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.46, for a total transaction of $4,789,375.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 249,754 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,601,602.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment by 2.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,431,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,137,000 after purchasing an additional 84,796 shares in the last quarter. Melvin Capital Management LP bought a new position in SeaWorld Entertainment in the first quarter valued at $89,406,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in SeaWorld Entertainment by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,330,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,044,000 after purchasing an additional 33,359 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment by 121.2% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 982,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,777,000 after acquiring an additional 538,063 shares during the period. Finally, Scopus Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment in the 1st quarter valued at about $47,187,000.

SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a theme park and entertainment company in the United States. The company operates SeaWorld theme parks in Orlando, Florida; San Antonio, Texas; and San Diego, California, as well as Busch Gardens theme parks in Tampa, Florida, and Williamsburg, Virginia.

