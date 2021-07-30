Scotiabank Cuts West Fraser Timber (TSE:WFG) Price Target to C$141.00

West Fraser Timber (TSE:WFG) had its price objective decreased by Scotiabank from C$142.00 to C$141.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. Scotiabank’s price target suggests a potential upside of 57.81% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. TD Securities restated an “action list buy” rating and issued a C$140.00 price objective on shares of West Fraser Timber in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on West Fraser Timber to C$156.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. CIBC restated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$118.00 price objective on shares of West Fraser Timber in a report on Thursday. Finally, Raymond James reiterated a “strong-buy” rating and set a C$170.00 price target on shares of West Fraser Timber in a report on Thursday, July 8th.

Shares of WFG traded down C$0.69 during trading hours on Friday, reaching C$89.35. The stock had a trading volume of 271,914 shares, compared to its average volume of 872,256. West Fraser Timber has a 12 month low of C$77.32 and a 12 month high of C$110.81. The company has a market cap of C$10.61 billion and a PE ratio of 4.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.66, a current ratio of 2.24 and a quick ratio of 1.43. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$89.00.

West Fraser Timber (TSE:WFG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported C$8.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$5.88 by C$2.93. The company had revenue of C$2.97 billion during the quarter. On average, research analysts predict that West Fraser Timber will post 11.0000002 EPS for the current year.

About West Fraser Timber

West Fraser Timber Co Ltd., a diversified wood products company, produces and sells lumber, panels, and pulp and papers in western Canada and the southern United States. It offers spruce-pine-fir, Douglas Fir-Larch, Hem-Fir tree, and southern yellow pine lumber; treated wood products; and newsprint, wood chips, and other residuals and energy products, as well as bioproducts.

