Science Applications International Co. (NYSE:SAIC) Position Increased by Hohimer Wealth Management LLC

Hohimer Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Science Applications International Co. (NYSE:SAIC) by 30.8% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 34,650 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,164 shares during the period. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Science Applications International were worth $3,040,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FIL Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Science Applications International by 60.4% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 457 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC raised its stake in Science Applications International by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC now owns 10,019 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $837,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in Science Applications International by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 15,479 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,294,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in Science Applications International by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 8,579 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $812,000 after acquiring an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System raised its stake in Science Applications International by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 21,557 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,802,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. 76.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE SAIC traded down $0.54 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $87.62. The company had a trading volume of 929 shares, compared to its average volume of 408,179. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.08 billion, a PE ratio of 20.41 and a beta of 0.91. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $89.91. Science Applications International Co. has a 1-year low of $72.44 and a 1-year high of $103.95.

Science Applications International (NYSE:SAIC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The information technology services provider reported $1.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.43. The business had revenue of $1.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.81 billion. Science Applications International had a return on equity of 26.44% and a net margin of 3.54%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.38 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Science Applications International Co. will post 6.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Investors of record on Friday, July 16th will be issued a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 15th. Science Applications International’s payout ratio is 23.60%.

SAIC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 target price on shares of Science Applications International in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised Science Applications International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $97.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Science Applications International from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $89.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Barclays lowered their price target on Science Applications International from $107.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Science Applications International from $97.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $97.44.

Science Applications International Corporation provides technical, engineering, and enterprise information technology (IT) services primarily in the United States. The company's offerings include engineering; technology integration; IT modernization; maintenance of ground and maritime systems; logistics; training and simulation; operation and program support services; and end-to-end services, such as design, development, integration, deployment, management and operations, sustainment, and security of its customers' IT infrastructure, as well as cloud migration, managed services, infrastructure modernization, and enterprise IT-as-a-service solutions.

