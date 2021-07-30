Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO) Shares Sold by Pacific Edge Advisors LLC

Pacific Edge Advisors LLC decreased its position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO) by 33.6% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 31,600 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,000 shares during the period. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF accounts for 0.8% of Pacific Edge Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Pacific Edge Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF were worth $1,619,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of SCHO. IHT Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 49.1% in the fourth quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $302,000 after acquiring an additional 1,939 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 129,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,651,000 after buying an additional 1,810 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 974.3% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,044,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,469,000 after buying an additional 2,761,300 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $379,000. Finally, Weitzel Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,653,000.

Shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF stock traded up $0.02 on Friday, hitting $51.29. 797 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,146,599. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $51.26. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a 52-week low of $51.15 and a 52-week high of $51.63.

