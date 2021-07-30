Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF) Stock Position Raised by Savior LLC

Savior LLC lifted its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF) by 27.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,463 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 953 shares during the period. Savior LLC’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $176,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Westside Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Schwab International Equity ETF by 749.1% during the first quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,292,000 after purchasing an additional 427 shares during the last quarter. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Schwab International Equity ETF during the first quarter valued at $28,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV bought a new position in Schwab International Equity ETF during the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Kessler Investment Group LLC bought a new position in Schwab International Equity ETF during the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF by 45.4% during the first quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 265 shares in the last quarter.

Get Schwab International Equity ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA SCHF traded down $0.26 during trading on Friday, hitting $39.57. 28,173 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,773,555. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.85. Schwab International Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $30.08 and a 12 month high of $40.92.

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

Featured Article: Earnings Reports

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab International Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab International Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.