Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE) is Savior LLC’s 7th Largest Position

Savior LLC increased its holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE) by 0.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 134,515 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 779 shares during the period. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF makes up about 3.7% of Savior LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Savior LLC’s holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF were worth $4,423,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Gould Asset Management LLC CA raised its holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Gould Asset Management LLC CA now owns 17,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $561,000 after buying an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Marietta Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Marietta Investment Partners LLC now owns 7,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,000 after buying an additional 341 shares during the last quarter. REDW Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. REDW Wealth LLC now owns 27,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $863,000 after buying an additional 361 shares during the last quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 7,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,000 after buying an additional 390 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC raised its holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 112.3% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 430 shares during the last quarter.

Get Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:SCHE traded down $0.18 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $30.91. 43,418 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,629,827. The business has a fifty day moving average of $32.44. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $25.74 and a 12 month high of $34.74.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE All-Emerging Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of large and mid capitalization companies in emerging market countries. The Index defines the large and mid capitalization universe as approximately the top 90% of the eligible universe.

See Also: What is a capital gain?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.