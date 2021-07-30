Schroders (OTCMKTS:SHNWF) Earns “Neutral” Rating from JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Schroders (OTCMKTS:SHNWF)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating restated by stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Societe Generale started coverage on Schroders in a research report on Monday, April 26th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Schroders from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Schroders in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Royal Bank of Canada raised Schroders from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $49.60 price objective on Schroders and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Schroders has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.80.

Get Schroders alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS:SHNWF remained flat at $$51.92 during midday trading on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 48 shares, compared to its average volume of 224. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.43. Schroders has a 1 year low of $35.32 and a 1 year high of $52.15.

Schroders plc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm also provides advisory and consultancy services. It provides its services to financial institutions, high net worth clients, large corporate, local authority, charitable entities, individuals, pension plans, government funds, insurance companies, and endowments.

Recommended Story: Cash Flow

Receive News & Ratings for Schroders Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schroders and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.