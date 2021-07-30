Schroder Investment Management Group Increases Stock Holdings in Aramark (NYSE:ARMK)

Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its position in shares of Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) by 30.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,092,022 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 491,556 shares during the quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group’s holdings in Aramark were worth $79,037,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ARMK. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Aramark in the 4th quarter valued at about $129,593,000. Pendal Group Limited raised its position in shares of Aramark by 9,699.5% during the 1st quarter. Pendal Group Limited now owns 2,724,756 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,941,000 after acquiring an additional 2,696,951 shares in the last quarter. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Aramark by 48.7% during the 1st quarter. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. now owns 7,143,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,886,000 after acquiring an additional 2,339,964 shares in the last quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc raised its position in shares of Aramark by 572.0% during the 1st quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc now owns 1,680,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,474,000 after acquiring an additional 1,430,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Aramark by 68.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,302,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,750,000 after acquiring an additional 1,336,300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.61% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ARMK opened at $35.61 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.04 and a beta of 1.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.46. The company has a 50 day moving average of $36.42. Aramark has a 12-month low of $20.31 and a 12-month high of $43.12.

Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.10. Aramark had a negative return on equity of 14.89% and a negative net margin of 5.42%. The firm had revenue of $2.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.75 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.25 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 24.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Aramark will post -0.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 26th were paid a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 25th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.24%. Aramark’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -258.82%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ARMK. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Aramark from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Aramark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised Aramark to a “hold” rating and set a $36.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.36.

Aramark provides food, facilities, and uniform services to education, healthcare, business and industry, sports, leisure, and corrections clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Food and Support Services United States, Food and Support Services International, and Uniform and Career Apparel.

