Schroder Investment Management Group Increases Stake in Genpact Limited (NYSE:G)

Schroder Investment Management Group increased its holdings in shares of Genpact Limited (NYSE:G) by 37.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,637,509 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 449,552 shares during the quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group owned approximately 0.87% of Genpact worth $70,118,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Genpact by 1.8% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 16,038 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $687,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky increased its position in Genpact by 4.3% during the first quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 245,724 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $10,522,000 after buying an additional 10,142 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Genpact during the first quarter worth approximately $344,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its position in Genpact by 202.7% during the first quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 136,973 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,865,000 after buying an additional 91,722 shares during the period. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co increased its position in Genpact by 138.0% during the first quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 51,493 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,205,000 after buying an additional 29,854 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.96% of the company’s stock.

G has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on Genpact from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price target on shares of Genpact in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.80.

Genpact stock opened at $49.81 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a current ratio of 2.03. Genpact Limited has a 1-year low of $33.91 and a 1-year high of $49.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.13, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.40.

Genpact (NYSE:G) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The business services provider reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $946.07 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $924.57 million. Genpact had a return on equity of 20.88% and a net margin of 8.41%. Research analysts expect that Genpact Limited will post 1.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 11th were given a $0.108 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 10th. This represents a $0.43 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.87%. Genpact’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.24%.

In other Genpact news, CEO N. V. Tyagarajan sold 70,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.57, for a total transaction of $3,119,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 693,765 shares in the company, valued at $30,921,106.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO N. V. Tyagarajan sold 73,625 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.75, for a total value of $3,368,343.75. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 697,390 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,905,592.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.39% of the company’s stock.

Genpact Limited provides business process outsourcing and information technology (IT) services North and Latin America, India, rest of Asia, and Europe. It operates in three segments: Banking, Capital Markets and Insurance; Consumer Goods, Retail, Life Sciences and Healthcare; and High Tech, Manufacturing and Services.

