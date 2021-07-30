Schroder Investment Management Group Has $75.91 Million Stock Position in Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN)

Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its holdings in shares of Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN) by 103.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 333,792 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 169,389 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group owned 0.87% of Churchill Downs worth $75,911,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of CHDN. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Churchill Downs during the fourth quarter worth $65,729,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in shares of Churchill Downs by 108.5% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 200,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,486,000 after purchasing an additional 104,078 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Churchill Downs by 82.8% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 113,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,153,000 after purchasing an additional 51,521 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Churchill Downs by 17.1% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 302,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,832,000 after purchasing an additional 44,144 shares during the period. Finally, Tiger Eye Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Churchill Downs by 52.2% during the first quarter. Tiger Eye Capital LLC now owns 110,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,020,000 after purchasing an additional 37,735 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Churchill Downs from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $206.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Macquarie started coverage on shares of Churchill Downs in a research note on Friday, June 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $254.00 target price for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Churchill Downs from $244.00 to $254.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Churchill Downs has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $229.83.

In other news, SVP Austin W. Miller sold 3,000 shares of Churchill Downs stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.27, for a total transaction of $597,810.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 25,149 shares in the company, valued at $5,011,441.23. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . 4.28% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CHDN opened at $186.48 on Friday. Churchill Downs Incorporated has a 1-year low of $124.13 and a 1-year high of $258.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.71. The company has a market capitalization of $7.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -321.52 and a beta of 1.34. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $195.25.

Churchill Downs (NASDAQ:CHDN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $2.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.56 by $0.40. Churchill Downs had a negative net margin of 1.99% and a positive return on equity of 21.83%. As a group, analysts forecast that Churchill Downs Incorporated will post 5.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Churchill Downs Incorporated operates as a racing, online wagering, and gaming entertainment company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Churchill Downs, Online Wagering, and Gaming. As of March 18, 2021, the company owned and operated three pari-mutuel gaming entertainment venues with approximately 3,050 historical racing machines (HRMs) in Kentucky; TwinSpires, an online wagering platform for horse racing, sports, and iGaming; seven retail sportsbooks; and casino gaming in eight states with approximately 11,000 slot machines and video lottery terminals, and 200 table games.

