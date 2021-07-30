Schroder Investment Management Group Has $60.47 Million Position in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX)

Schroder Investment Management Group lowered its stake in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) by 4.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 313,486 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,334 shares during the quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group owned about 0.25% of The Clorox worth $60,466,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in The Clorox in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Goodwin Investment Advisory bought a new stake in shares of The Clorox in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of The Clorox by 461.3% in the 1st quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Costello Asset Management INC raised its position in shares of The Clorox by 53.2% in the 1st quarter. Costello Asset Management INC now owns 193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the period. Finally, Sage Financial Management Group Inc. bought a new position in The Clorox during the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.62% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on CLX. Argus cut their target price on shares of The Clorox from $230.00 to $206.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 21st. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of The Clorox in a report on Monday, May 10th. DA Davidson decreased their target price on The Clorox from $189.00 to $177.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on The Clorox from $205.00 to $185.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of The Clorox in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $202.67.

NYSE CLX opened at $182.84 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65. The Clorox Company has a 12-month low of $170.50 and a 12-month high of $239.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.50, a PEG ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 0.21. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $178.76.

The Clorox (NYSE:CLX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.14. The Clorox had a net margin of 12.27% and a return on equity of 104.74%. The business had revenue of $1.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.86 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.89 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that The Clorox Company will post 7.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 13th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 28th will be issued a $1.16 dividend. This is a boost from The Clorox’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.11. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 27th. This represents a $4.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.54%. The Clorox’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.04%.

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The company offers laundry additives, including bleach products under the Clorox brand, as well as Clorox 2 stain fighter and color booster; home care products primarily under the Clorox, Scentiva, Formula 409, Liquid-Plumr, Pine-Sol, S.O.S, and Tilex brands; naturally derived products under the Green Works brand; professional cleaning, disinfecting, and food service products under the CloroxPro, Clorox Healthcare, and Clorox Total 360 brands; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand; and vitamins, minerals, and supplement products under the RenewLife, Rainbow Light, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Stop Aging Now brands.

