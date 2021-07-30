Schroder Investment Management Group Cuts Stake in West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST)

Schroder Investment Management Group decreased its holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST) by 27.0% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 234,721 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 86,614 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group’s holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services were worth $66,140,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 94.8% in the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 113 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 28.9% in the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 147 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services in the 1st quarter valued at $49,000. 91.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE WST opened at $404.92 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.11, a current ratio of 2.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. has a 12 month low of $253.85 and a 12 month high of $407.00. The company has a market cap of $29.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.57, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.99. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $358.36.

West Pharmaceutical Services (NYSE:WST) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.72. West Pharmaceutical Services had a net margin of 18.19% and a return on equity of 25.08%. Research analysts expect that West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. will post 7.16 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 21st will be issued a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 20th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.17%. West Pharmaceutical Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.29%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of West Pharmaceutical Services from $350.00 to $475.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of West Pharmaceutical Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $355.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st.

In related news, insider Silji Abraham sold 2,171 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $335.00, for a total value of $727,285.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,077 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,035,795. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.66% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About West Pharmaceutical Services

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc designs and produces containment and delivery systems for injectable drugs and healthcare products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Proprietary Products and Contract-Manufactured Products. The Proprietary Products segment offers stoppers and seals for injectable packaging systems; syringe and cartridge components, including custom solutions for the needs of injectable drug applications, as well as administration systems that enhance the safe delivery of drugs through advanced reconstitution, mixing, and transfer technologies; and films, coatings, washing, and vision inspection and sterilization processes and services to enhance the quality of packaging components.

