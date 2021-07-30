Schroder Investment Management Group Buys 243,764 Shares of Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP)

Schroder Investment Management Group raised its stake in Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP) by 84.1% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 533,621 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 243,764 shares during the quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group’s holdings in Eagle Materials were worth $71,724,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Blair William & Co. IL increased its holdings in shares of Eagle Materials by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 9,197 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,236,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Exane Derivatives increased its holdings in shares of Eagle Materials by 19.1% in the 1st quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 585 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA increased its holdings in shares of Eagle Materials by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 7,872 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,058,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its holdings in shares of Eagle Materials by 67.4% in the 1st quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 360 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of Eagle Materials by 192.5% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 234 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. 94.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EXP has been the subject of a number of research reports. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Eagle Materials from $130.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of Eagle Materials from $120.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Loop Capital upped their price objective on shares of Eagle Materials from $145.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Eagle Materials from $130.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Eagle Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $145.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $154.50.

Shares of NYSE EXP opened at $142.93 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.52, a current ratio of 3.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. Eagle Materials Inc. has a 12 month low of $77.98 and a 12 month high of $153.71. The company has a market cap of $6.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.60 and a beta of 1.23. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $142.21.

Eagle Materials (NYSE:EXP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The construction company reported $2.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.14. Eagle Materials had a net margin of 20.91% and a return on equity of 24.40%. Research analysts expect that Eagle Materials Inc. will post 8.49 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 16th. Investors of record on Friday, June 18th were paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.70%. This is a positive change from Eagle Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 17th. Eagle Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.58%.

In other Eagle Materials news, CFO Dale Craig Kesler sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.66, for a total transaction of $1,476,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 71,157 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,507,042.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP James H. Graass sold 11,348 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.61, for a total transaction of $1,652,382.28. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 62,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,035,100.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 49,715 shares of company stock valued at $7,297,968. 1.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Eagle Materials Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and supplies heavy construction materials, light building materials, and materials used for oil and natural gas extraction in the United States. It operates in five segments: Cement, Concrete and Aggregates, Gypsum Wallboard, Recycled Paperboard, and Oil and Gas Proppants.

