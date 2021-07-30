Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Takes $348,000 Position in Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 2,110 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $348,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in LSTR. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Landstar System by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,698,511 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $775,537,000 after purchasing an additional 362,928 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio lifted its holdings in Landstar System by 36.9% in the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 43,658 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $7,206,000 after purchasing an additional 11,758 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new position in Landstar System in the 1st quarter valued at $1,540,000. Fiera Capital Corp purchased a new position in Landstar System in the 1st quarter valued at $52,026,000. Finally, Jensen Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Landstar System by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. Jensen Investment Management Inc. now owns 22,590 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,729,000 after purchasing an additional 1,840 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.14% of the company’s stock.

LSTR has been the topic of a number of research reports. Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of Landstar System in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price target on Landstar System from $138.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Landstar System from $178.00 to $163.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Landstar System from $161.00 to $158.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Truist Securities reduced their price target on Landstar System from $175.00 to $165.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and thirteen have assigned a hold rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $151.62.

NASDAQ LSTR opened at $155.60 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 1.71. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $159.40. Landstar System, Inc. has a 1-year low of $119.51 and a 1-year high of $182.63.

Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The transportation company reported $2.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.34 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.52 billion. Landstar System had a return on equity of 41.25% and a net margin of 5.66%. Landstar System’s revenue was up 90.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.63 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Landstar System, Inc. will post 8.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 9th will be given a $0.25 dividend. This is an increase from Landstar System’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 6th. Landstar System’s payout ratio is currently 15.88%.

Landstar System Profile

Landstar System, Inc engages in the provision of transportation management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Transportation Logistics and Insurance. The Transportation Logistics segment offers transportation services including truckload and less-than-truckload transportation, rail intermodal, air and ocean cargo, project cargo, and customs brokerage.

