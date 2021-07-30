Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Takes $308,000 Position in Century Communities, Inc. (NYSE:CCS)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Century Communities, Inc. (NYSE:CCS) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 5,100 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $308,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. PDT Partners LLC grew its stake in Century Communities by 33.2% in the first quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 44,413 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,679,000 after purchasing an additional 11,071 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Century Communities by 16.9% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 56,073 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,382,000 after purchasing an additional 8,125 shares in the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC grew its stake in Century Communities by 47.8% in the first quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 122,767 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $7,405,000 after purchasing an additional 39,702 shares in the last quarter. Caption Management LLC purchased a new position in Century Communities in the first quarter valued at about $663,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in Century Communities by 190.9% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,990 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $120,000 after purchasing an additional 1,306 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.26% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO David L. Messenger sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.80, for a total transaction of $3,740,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 137,981 shares in the company, valued at $10,320,978.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 11.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on CCS. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Century Communities from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Zelman & Associates raised Century Communities from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Century Communities in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $65.00 price target for the company. Wedbush boosted their price target on Century Communities from $92.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday.Finally, B. Riley boosted their price objective on Century Communities from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Century Communities currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $81.33.

NYSE CCS opened at $68.33 on Friday. Century Communities, Inc. has a twelve month low of $34.50 and a twelve month high of $83.20. The company has a quick ratio of 2.24, a current ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The firm has a market cap of $2.31 billion, a PE ratio of 8.18 and a beta of 1.94. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $67.95.

Century Communities (NYSE:CCS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The construction company reported $3.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.82 by $0.65. Century Communities had a return on equity of 22.91% and a net margin of 7.90%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Century Communities, Inc. will post 11.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a — dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 1st. This represents a yield of 0.74%. Century Communities’s dividend payout ratio is 9.65%.

Century Communities Profile

Century Communities, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, development, construction, marketing, and sale of single-family attached and detached homes. It is also involved in the entitlement and development of the underlying land; and provision of mortgage, title, and insurance services to its home buyers.

