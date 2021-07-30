Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Makes New $361,000 Investment in Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 9,509 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $361,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Olin by 4.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,063,498 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $571,962,000 after acquiring an additional 651,765 shares during the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Olin by 7.2% in the first quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 4,686,791 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $177,957,000 after acquiring an additional 312,815 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Olin by 5.0% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,749,164 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $66,416,000 after acquiring an additional 83,363 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Olin by 2.5% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,723,059 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $65,424,000 after acquiring an additional 41,589 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Olin in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,772,000. Institutional investors own 84.31% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:OLN opened at $48.09 on Friday. Olin Co. has a 1-year low of $9.67 and a 1-year high of $51.04. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $46.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.64 and a beta of 1.32.

Olin (NYSE:OLN) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.77. Olin had a positive return on equity of 5.74% and a negative net margin of 10.34%. The firm had revenue of $2.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.12 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.76) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 79.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Olin Co. will post 5.92 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 9th. Olin’s payout ratio is -59.26%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on OLN. upgraded shares of Olin from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Citigroup raised Olin from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $27.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Bank of America raised Olin from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $49.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Olin in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price target on Olin from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Olin presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $54.07.

In other news, CFO Todd A. Slater sold 18,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.71, for a total transaction of $870,707.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 98,159 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,683,165.89. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Teresa M. Vermillion sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.64, for a total value of $389,120.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 15,431 shares in the company, valued at approximately $750,563.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 321,100 shares of company stock worth $14,876,654 in the last three months. Insiders own 11.90% of the company’s stock.

Olin Corporation manufactures and distributes chemical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls; Epoxy; and Winchester. The Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls segment offers chlorine and caustic soda, ethylene dichloride and vinyl chloride monomers, methyl chloride, methylene chloride, chloroform, carbon tetrachloride, perchloroethylene, trichloroethylene, hydrochloric acid, hydrogen, bleach products, potassium hydroxide, chlorinated organics intermediates and solvents, and sodium hypochlorite.

