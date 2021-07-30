Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Makes New $331,000 Investment in Bicycle Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:BCYC)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in Bicycle Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:BCYC) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 11,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $331,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of BCYC. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new position in Bicycle Therapeutics in the first quarter worth about $50,654,000. FIL Ltd purchased a new position in Bicycle Therapeutics in the first quarter worth about $15,628,000. Ghost Tree Capital LLC purchased a new position in Bicycle Therapeutics in the first quarter worth about $4,481,000. Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC purchased a new position in Bicycle Therapeutics in the first quarter worth about $2,254,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Bicycle Therapeutics by 236.5% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 38,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,148,000 after buying an additional 27,029 shares during the last quarter. 47.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on BCYC. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on shares of Bicycle Therapeutics from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Bicycle Therapeutics from $39.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Bicycle Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. JMP Securities initiated coverage on shares of Bicycle Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $53.00 target price for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Bicycle Therapeutics from $38.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Bicycle Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.86.

BCYC opened at $31.19 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $750.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.34 and a beta of -0.35. Bicycle Therapeutics plc has a 1-year low of $15.25 and a 1-year high of $36.99. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $31.18. The company has a current ratio of 10.35, a quick ratio of 10.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Bicycle Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCYC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.73) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.68) by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $1.81 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.95 million. Bicycle Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 53.45% and a negative net margin of 504.81%. Equities research analysts expect that Bicycle Therapeutics plc will post -2.79 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Nigel Crockett sold 72,701 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.44, for a total transaction of $2,358,420.44. Following the sale, the insider now owns 4,331 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $140,497.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Kevin Lee sold 4,782 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.02, for a total transaction of $172,247.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 98,077 shares of company stock worth $3,226,387 in the last three months. Insiders own 17.90% of the company’s stock.

Bicycle Therapeutics plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops a class of medicines for diseases that are underserved by existing therapeutics. Its lead product candidate is BT1718, a bicycle toxin conjugate (BTC), which is in Phase I/IIa clinical trials targeting tumors that express Membrane Type 1 matrix metalloprotease.

