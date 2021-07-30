Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Far Peak Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:FPAC)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of Far Peak Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:FPAC) by 62.1% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 37,642 shares of the company’s stock after selling 61,641 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC’s holdings in Far Peak Acquisition were worth $368,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harbor Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Far Peak Acquisition during the first quarter worth about $98,000. Ronit Capital LLP purchased a new position in shares of Far Peak Acquisition during the first quarter worth about $249,000. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Far Peak Acquisition in the first quarter valued at about $288,000. Cowen AND Company LLC acquired a new stake in Far Peak Acquisition in the first quarter valued at about $295,000. Finally, Saba Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in Far Peak Acquisition by 3.5% in the first quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. now owns 138,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,350,000 after purchasing an additional 4,615 shares during the period. 54.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Far Peak Acquisition alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:FPAC opened at $9.94 on Friday. Far Peak Acquisition Co. has a 52 week low of $9.66 and a 52 week high of $10.82. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $9.87.

Far Peak Acquisition Corporation intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities in the financial technology, technology, or financial services industries. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

See Also: High-Yield Dividend Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FPAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Far Peak Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:FPAC).

Receive News & Ratings for Far Peak Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Far Peak Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.