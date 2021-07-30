Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Invests $320,000 in Coursera, Inc. (NASDAQ:COUR)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Coursera, Inc. (NASDAQ:COUR) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 7,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $320,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of COUR. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. bought a new position in Coursera during the 1st quarter worth about $116,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new position in Coursera during the 1st quarter worth about $450,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. bought a new position in Coursera during the 1st quarter worth about $148,011,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in Coursera during the 1st quarter worth about $3,375,000. Finally, Symmetry Investments LP bought a new position in Coursera during the 1st quarter worth about $338,000. Institutional investors own 31.97% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on COUR shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Coursera in a report on Monday, April 26th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $38.00 target price on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price target on shares of Coursera from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of Coursera in a research report on Monday, April 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $56.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Coursera from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, William Blair started coverage on shares of Coursera in a research report on Monday, April 26th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.75.

In other Coursera news, insider Chun Yu Wong sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.88, for a total transaction of $1,944,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CEO Jeffrey Nacey Maggioncalda sold 49,463 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.14, for a total transaction of $1,935,981.82. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 373,171 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,605,912.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 308,549 shares of company stock valued at $12,284,335 over the last three months.

Shares of Coursera stock opened at $36.22 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $40.27. Coursera, Inc. has a 52 week low of $32.59 and a 52 week high of $62.53.

Coursera (NASDAQ:COUR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.45) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.48) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $88.36 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $82.04 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Coursera, Inc. will post -0.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Coursera Company Profile

Coursera, Inc operates an online educational content platform that connects learners, educators, and institutions. It offers online courses that include data science, business, computer science, information technology, health, social sciences, logic, project management, and digital marketing services; campus student plans; degree courses; and certification education.

