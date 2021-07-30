Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Acquires New Shares in trivago (NASDAQ:TRVG)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of trivago (NASDAQ:TRVG) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 79,100 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $340,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TRVG. Cresset Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in trivago during the first quarter valued at $50,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new stake in trivago during the fourth quarter valued at $85,000. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of trivago in the first quarter worth about $96,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of trivago in the first quarter worth about $103,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of trivago in the first quarter worth about $136,000. 7.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently commented on TRVG. Mizuho lifted their price objective on trivago from $2.70 to $4.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on trivago from $2.00 to $4.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered trivago from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on trivago from $2.40 to $2.60 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their price objective on trivago from $1.35 to $3.75 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $2.81.

Shares of TRVG opened at $2.96 on Friday. trivago has a 12-month low of $1.25 and a 12-month high of $5.88. The company has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.67 and a beta of 1.77. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $3.40.

trivago (NASDAQ:TRVG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The technology company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.01. trivago had a negative return on equity of 5.07% and a negative net margin of 25.00%. The firm had revenue of $46.09 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $56.52 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that trivago will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current year.

trivago Profile

trivago N.V., together with its subsidiaries, operates a hotel and accommodation search platform in the United States, Germany, the United Kingdom, Brazil, and internationally. It offers online meta-search for hotels and accommodation through online travel agencies, hotel chains, and independent hotels.

