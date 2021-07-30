Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) Forecasted to Earn Q3 2021 Earnings of $0.36 Per Share

Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) – Capital One Financial boosted their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Schlumberger in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, July 26th. Capital One Financial analyst L. Lemoine now expects that the oil and gas company will post earnings per share of $0.36 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.32. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Schlumberger’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.42 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $1.30 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.83 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Schlumberger from $32.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Stephens upgraded Schlumberger from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $27.00 to $35.00 in a report on Monday, April 26th. upped their target price on Schlumberger from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Schlumberger in a report on Thursday, May 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $38.00 target price for the company. Finally, Cowen reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $29.03 target price (down from $32.00) on shares of Schlumberger in a report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.01.

SLB opened at $29.64 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.86. Schlumberger has a 52-week low of $13.70 and a 52-week high of $36.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The stock has a market cap of $41.45 billion, a PE ratio of 41.17 and a beta of 2.40.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The oil and gas company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.04. Schlumberger had a return on equity of 9.96% and a net margin of 4.72%. The company had revenue of $5.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.52 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.05 EPS. Schlumberger’s revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Corsicana & Co. acquired a new stake in Schlumberger during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Sierra Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Schlumberger during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Spirit of America Management Corp NY acquired a new stake in Schlumberger during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in Schlumberger during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Hoertkorn Richard Charles grew its holdings in Schlumberger by 90.9% during the first quarter. Hoertkorn Richard Charles now owns 1,050 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. 75.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, EVP Hinda Gharbi sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.10, for a total value of $903,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 129,262 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,890,786.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be issued a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio is presently 73.53%.

Schlumberger Limited supplies technology for reservoir characterization, drilling, production, and processing to the oil and gas industry worldwide. It operates in four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The company offers reservoir interpretation and data processing services; open and cased-hole, and slickline services; exploration and production pressure and flow-rate measurement services; tubing-conveyed perforating services; integrated production systems; software, consulting, information management, and IT infrastructure services; reservoir characterization, field development planning, and production enhancement consulting services; and petro technical data services and training solutions.

