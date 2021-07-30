Schibsted ASA (OTCMKTS:SBSNY) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated their overweight rating on shares of Schibsted ASA (OTCMKTS:SBSNY) in a research note released on Monday, The Fly reports.
Shares of Schibsted ASA stock opened at $52.50 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $42.52. Schibsted ASA has a one year low of $52.50 and a one year high of $53.00.
About Schibsted ASA
Featured Article: How the Dogs of the Dow Strategy Works
Receive News & Ratings for Schibsted ASA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schibsted ASA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.