Schibsted ASA (OTCMKTS:SBSNY) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated their overweight rating on shares of Schibsted ASA (OTCMKTS:SBSNY) in a research note released on Monday, The Fly reports.

Shares of Schibsted ASA stock opened at $52.50 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $42.52. Schibsted ASA has a one year low of $52.50 and a one year high of $53.00.

Get Schibsted ASA alerts:

About Schibsted ASA

Schibsted ASA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media company. The company operates through Nordic Marketplaces, News Media, Financial Services, and Growth segments. It operates online marketplaces, as well as offers online classifieds services that provide technology-based services to connect buyers and sellers; and publishes printed and online newspapers, and subscription-based newspapers.

Featured Article: How the Dogs of the Dow Strategy Works

Receive News & Ratings for Schibsted ASA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schibsted ASA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.