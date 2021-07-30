SB Financial Group, Inc. (SBFG) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.11 on August 27th

SB Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBFG) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, July 28th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.11 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, August 27th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th.

SB Financial Group has raised its dividend by 42.9% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 8 years.

Shares of SB Financial Group stock opened at $18.51 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $18.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $133.85 million, a P/E ratio of 6.52 and a beta of 1.23. SB Financial Group has a fifty-two week low of $12.02 and a fifty-two week high of $20.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92.

SB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SBFG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.01). SB Financial Group had a return on equity of 15.03% and a net margin of 26.17%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that SB Financial Group will post 1.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of SB Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th.

About SB Financial Group

SB Financial Group, Inc provides a range of commercial banking and wealth management services to individual and corporate customers primarily in Ohio, Indiana, and Michigan. It offers checking, savings, money market accounts, as well as time certificates of deposit; and commercial, consumer, agricultural, and residential mortgage loans.

