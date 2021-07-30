Savior LLC Sells 66 Shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Savior LLC cut its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) by 20.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 253 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 66 shares during the period. Savior LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $101,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in UNH. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV lifted its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 0.7% in the first quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV now owns 3,234 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $1,203,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Pointe Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 1.4% in the first quarter. Pointe Capital Management LLC now owns 1,804 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $671,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC increased its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 4.4% in the first quarter. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC now owns 619 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $244,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the period. Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 2.3% in the first quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 1,163 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $433,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the period. Finally, McLean Asset Management Corp increased its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 1.3% in the first quarter. McLean Asset Management Corp now owns 2,054 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $810,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.16% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on UNH shares. Stephens boosted their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $440.00 to $460.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Monday, May 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $478.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $418.00 to $421.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $450.00 to $522.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $430.00 to $462.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. UnitedHealth Group has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $443.74.

Shares of UnitedHealth Group stock traded up $0.55 during trading on Friday, hitting $412.63. The stock had a trading volume of 54,426 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,132,146. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $407.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $389.40 billion, a PE ratio of 27.22, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.77. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 12 month low of $289.64 and a 12 month high of $425.98.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $4.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.43 by $0.27. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 5.33% and a return on equity of 22.15%. The company had revenue of $71.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $69.51 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $7.12 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 18.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 29th. Investors of record on Monday, June 21st were issued a dividend of $1.45 per share. This is a positive change from UnitedHealth Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 18th. This represents a $5.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.41%. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.36%.

In other news, Director Richard T. Burke sold 7,000 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $415.70, for a total value of $2,909,900.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 154,403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $64,185,327.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Stephen J. Hemsley sold 60,000 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $420.62, for a total transaction of $25,237,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 941,560 shares in the company, valued at approximately $396,038,967.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 87,000 shares of company stock worth $36,344,960 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

UnitedHealth Group Company Profile

UnitedHealth Group, Inc engages in the provision of health care coverage, software, and data consultancy services. It operates through the following segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment utilizes Optum’s capabilities to help coordinate patient care, improve affordability of medical care, analyze cost trends, manage pharmacy benefits, work with care providers more effectively, and create a simpler consumer experience.

