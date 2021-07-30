Savior LLC Reduces Stock Position in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO)

Savior LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) by 24.2% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 201 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 64 shares during the quarter. Savior LLC’s holdings in Tractor Supply were worth $37,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in TSCO. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tractor Supply during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $5,655,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP lifted its stake in Tractor Supply by 69.2% in the 4th quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 3,263 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $459,000 after purchasing an additional 1,335 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its stake in Tractor Supply by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 65,072 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $9,149,000 after purchasing an additional 3,260 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Tractor Supply by 28.9% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 542,854 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $76,314,000 after purchasing an additional 121,579 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its stake in Tractor Supply by 19.7% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 3,132 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $440,000 after purchasing an additional 515 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.31% of the company’s stock.

Get Tractor Supply alerts:

In related news, EVP Colin Yankee sold 3,586 shares of Tractor Supply stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.94, for a total transaction of $681,124.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,821,524.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Christi C. Korzekwa sold 8,836 shares of Tractor Supply stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.03, for a total transaction of $1,767,465.08. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 16,391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,278,691.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

TSCO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Tractor Supply to $211.00 in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Tractor Supply from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Guggenheim increased their price target on shares of Tractor Supply from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Tractor Supply from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Wedbush increased their price target on shares of Tractor Supply from $145.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $191.52.

Tractor Supply stock traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $180.86. The stock had a trading volume of 36,274 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,144,871. The stock has a market cap of $20.85 billion, a PE ratio of 24.10, a PEG ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.03. Tractor Supply has a 52 week low of $127.78 and a 52 week high of $200.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $182.93.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 18th. The specialty retailer reported $3.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.94 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $3.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.48 billion. Tractor Supply had a net margin of 7.39% and a return on equity of 49.01%. The company’s revenue was up 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.90 EPS. Research analysts predict that Tractor Supply will post 7.95 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 24th were issued a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 21st. Tractor Supply’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.28%.

Tractor Supply Company Profile

Tractor Supply Company operates as a rural lifestyle retailer in the United States. The company offers a selection of merchandise, including equine, livestock, pet, and small animal products necessary for their health, care, growth, and containment; hardware, truck, towing, and tool products; seasonal products, such as heating products, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys; work/recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use.

Read More: CAC 40 Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO).

Receive News & Ratings for Tractor Supply Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tractor Supply and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.