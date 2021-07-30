Savior LLC Purchases New Stake in Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF (NYSEARCA:EMQQ)

Savior LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF (NYSEARCA:EMQQ) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 1,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $126,000.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of EMQQ. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF by 36.6% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,182,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,203,000 after buying an additional 317,163 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF during the first quarter valued at $9,508,000. UBS Group AG raised its position in Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF by 51.5% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 432,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,656,000 after buying an additional 147,122 shares during the period. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF by 900.9% during the first quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 90,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,793,000 after buying an additional 81,587 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF by 570.9% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 69,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,425,000 after purchasing an additional 58,924 shares during the last quarter.

EMQQ stock traded down $0.85 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $52.89. The stock had a trading volume of 593 shares, compared to its average volume of 317,340. Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF has a 1-year low of $48.81 and a 1-year high of $81.73. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $60.12.

