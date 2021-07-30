Savior LLC Has $414,000 Stock Holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Savior LLC cut its position in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 9.1% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 120 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 12 shares during the quarter. Savior LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $414,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMZN. Novak Financial Planning LLC grew its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 0.6% during the first quarter. Novak Financial Planning LLC now owns 466 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,442,000 after buying an additional 3 shares during the last quarter. Cordasco Financial Network grew its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 2.4% during the first quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 128 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $395,000 after buying an additional 3 shares during the last quarter. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 4.5% during the first quarter. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC now owns 70 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $217,000 after purchasing an additional 3 shares in the last quarter. Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC lifted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 2.4% during the first quarter. Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC now owns 129 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $399,000 after purchasing an additional 3 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baxter Bros Inc. raised its position in Amazon.com by 0.4% in the first quarter. Baxter Bros Inc. now owns 773 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $2,392,000 after acquiring an additional 3 shares during the period. 57.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Amazon.com stock traded down $243.17 during trading on Friday, reaching $3,356.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 365,959 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,571,109. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52-week low of $2,871.00 and a 52-week high of $3,773.08. The company has a market cap of $1.69 trillion, a P/E ratio of 63.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.15. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $3,457.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The e-commerce giant reported $15.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $12.22 by $2.90. Amazon.com had a net margin of 6.42% and a return on equity of 30.47%. As a group, analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 57.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Amazon.com news, CEO David H. Clark sold 243 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,717.29, for a total value of $903,301.47. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 222 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,245.93, for a total transaction of $720,596.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 6,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,160,471.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 131,005 shares of company stock valued at $449,130,095 over the last quarter. 14.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $3,700.00 to $4,000.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $3,904.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Susquehanna lowered their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $5,500.00 to $5,000.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $4,100.00 to $4,400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Wedbush reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $4,300.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $4,115.23.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

