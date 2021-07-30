Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC Has $40,000 Stock Holdings in Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD)

Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC lifted its position in Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD) by 150.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 375 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 225 shares during the quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC’s holdings in Expeditors International of Washington were worth $40,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Braun Stacey Associates Inc. increased its position in Expeditors International of Washington by 28.5% in the 1st quarter. Braun Stacey Associates Inc. now owns 32,144 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,462,000 after buying an additional 7,125 shares during the period. Railway Pension Investments Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Railway Pension Investments Ltd now owns 124,788 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $13,438,000 after purchasing an additional 2,697 shares during the period. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. increased its holdings in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 10.7% during the 1st quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 49,924 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $5,378,000 after purchasing an additional 4,836 shares during the period. Jensen Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Expeditors International of Washington by 21.1% in the 1st quarter. Jensen Investment Management Inc. now owns 44,180 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,758,000 after buying an additional 7,700 shares during the period. Finally, Berger Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in Expeditors International of Washington in the 1st quarter valued at $4,636,000. 92.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Expeditors International of Washington alerts:

Shares of Expeditors International of Washington stock opened at $126.97 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $125.89. The company has a market cap of $21.44 billion, a PE ratio of 25.19 and a beta of 0.79. Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. has a 52 week low of $81.51 and a 52 week high of $130.76.

Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The transportation company reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.63. Expeditors International of Washington had a return on equity of 33.74% and a net margin of 7.44%. The business had revenue of $3.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.67 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.71 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 76.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. will post 5.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st were paid a $0.58 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 28th. This is a boost from Expeditors International of Washington’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.52. This represents a dividend yield of 0.9%. Expeditors International of Washington’s dividend payout ratio is 28.50%.

In related news, VP Christopher J. Mcclincy sold 4,038 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.43, for a total value of $486,296.34. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 17,569 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,115,834.67. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Glenn M. Alger sold 160,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.48, for a total transaction of $19,916,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 286,488 shares of company stock worth $34,765,063 over the last quarter. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on EXPD. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Expeditors International of Washington from $123.00 to $131.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Vertical Research cut Expeditors International of Washington from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $135.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday. Susquehanna upped their price target on Expeditors International of Washington from $87.00 to $116.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $91.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price objective on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $87.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Expeditors International of Washington currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $111.50.

Expeditors International of Washington Company Profile

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc engages in the provision of global logistics services. The firm offers airfreight, ocean freight and ocean and customs brokerage and other services. It also provides customer solutions such as order management, time-definite transportation, warehousing and distribution, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance and customized logistics solutions.

Recommended Story: What is the CBOE Russell 2000® Volatility Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Expeditors International of Washington Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Expeditors International of Washington and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.