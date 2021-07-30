Saratoga Investment (NYSE:SAR) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Saratoga Investment (NYSE:SAR) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Saratoga Investment Corporation, formerly known as GSC Investment Corp., is a specialty finance company that invests primarily in leveraged loans and mezzanine debt issued by U.S. middle-market companies, both through direct lending and through participation in loan syndicates. The Company has been elected to be treated as a business development company. “

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Maxim Group upped their price objective on shares of Saratoga Investment from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of Saratoga Investment from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Saratoga Investment in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Saratoga Investment in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $29.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.14.

Shares of NYSE SAR opened at $27.28 on Friday. Saratoga Investment has a twelve month low of $16.10 and a twelve month high of $28.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The firm has a market cap of $305.07 million, a P/E ratio of 5.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.70. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.55.

Saratoga Investment (NYSE:SAR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 6th. The financial services provider reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $1.38. Saratoga Investment had a net margin of 95.61% and a return on equity of 7.54%. The company had revenue of $16.82 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.13 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Saratoga Investment will post 2.14 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in Saratoga Investment in the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Saratoga Investment in the first quarter worth approximately $38,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC increased its holdings in Saratoga Investment by 195.7% in the first quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 2,771 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 1,834 shares during the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in Saratoga Investment in the first quarter worth approximately $203,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Saratoga Investment by 87.8% in the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 8,735 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $217,000 after buying an additional 4,085 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

About Saratoga Investment

Saratoga Investment Corp. is a business development company specializing in leveraged and management buyouts, acquisition financings, growth financings, recapitalization, debt refinancing, and transitional financing transactions at the lower end of middle market companies. It structures its investments as debt and equity by investing through first and second lien loans, mezzanine debt, co-investments, select high yield bonds, senior secured bonds, unsecured bonds, and preferred and common equity.

