Sana Biotechnology (NASDAQ:SANA) Hits New 1-Year Low at $16.27

Shares of Sana Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:SANA) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $16.27 and last traded at $16.31, with a volume of 3752 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $17.15.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sana Biotechnology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Sana Biotechnology presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.00.

Get Sana Biotechnology alerts:

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $20.15. The company has a market cap of $3.09 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.48.

Sana Biotechnology (NASDAQ:SANA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.35) by ($0.10). As a group, research analysts anticipate that Sana Biotechnology, Inc. will post -1.58 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina purchased a new position in shares of Sana Biotechnology during the 1st quarter worth about $327,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Sana Biotechnology during the 1st quarter worth about $334,284,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Sana Biotechnology during the 1st quarter worth about $460,000. Rhumbline Advisers purchased a new position in shares of Sana Biotechnology during the 1st quarter worth about $702,000. Finally, Harvard Management Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Sana Biotechnology during the 1st quarter worth about $15,689,000. 47.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Sana Biotechnology (NASDAQ:SANA)

Sana Biotechnology, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on utilizing engineered cells as medicines. The company develops in vivo and ex vivo cell engineering platforms for various therapeutic areas with unmet treatment needs, including oncology, diabetes, central nervous system disorders, cardiovascular diseases, genetic disorders, and others.

Featured Story: What is the Euro STOXX 50 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Sana Biotechnology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sana Biotechnology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.