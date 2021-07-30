Salvus Wealth Management LLC Sells 320 Shares of Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL)

Salvus Wealth Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL) by 18.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,388 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 320 shares during the period. Salvus Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Jones Lang LaSalle were worth $276,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of JLL. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Jones Lang LaSalle in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle during the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle during the 1st quarter worth about $39,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle during the 1st quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle during the 1st quarter worth about $55,000. 94.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Jones Lang LaSalle alerts:

In other Jones Lang LaSalle news, CEO Richard Bloxam sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.04, for a total value of $300,060.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 12,111 shares in the company, valued at $2,422,684.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Louis F. Bowers sold 521 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.08, for a total transaction of $107,367.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.62% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Jones Lang LaSalle stock traded down $0.82 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $220.84. 2,704 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 378,244. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 2.17 and a quick ratio of 2.17. Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated has a 52 week low of $87.67 and a 52 week high of $217.90. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $201.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.33 billion, a PE ratio of 23.14, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.38.

Jones Lang LaSalle (NYSE:JLL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $2.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $1.44. Jones Lang LaSalle had a net margin of 3.03% and a return on equity of 10.66%. The firm had revenue of $2.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.49 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated will post 12.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on JLL shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from $200.00 to $219.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from $186.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $204.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle in a research report on Monday, June 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Jones Lang LaSalle has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $175.83.

Jones Lang LaSalle Profile

Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated, a professional services company, provides real estate and investment management services in America's, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers a range of real estate services, including agency leasing and tenant representation services; and capital market services, such as debt placement, loan sales, equity placement, loan servicing, funds advisory, merger and acquisition, corporate advisory, and investment sales and acquisitions services.

Recommended Story: LIBOR

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JLL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL).

Receive News & Ratings for Jones Lang LaSalle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jones Lang LaSalle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.