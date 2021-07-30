Salvus Wealth Management LLC Raises Position in American Woodmark Co. (NASDAQ:AMWD)

Salvus Wealth Management LLC grew its position in American Woodmark Co. (NASDAQ:AMWD) by 2.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,758 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the quarter. Salvus Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in American Woodmark were worth $632,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of American Woodmark by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,754,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,570,000 after purchasing an additional 136,187 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its holdings in shares of American Woodmark by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 595,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,743,000 after purchasing an additional 55,809 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of American Woodmark by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 449,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,166,000 after purchasing an additional 12,253 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in shares of American Woodmark by 17.3% in the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 367,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,196,000 after purchasing an additional 54,077 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royce & Associates LP raised its holdings in shares of American Woodmark by 52.2% in the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 294,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,063,000 after purchasing an additional 101,103 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.38% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:AMWD traded down $0.91 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $74.68. 1,194 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 100,654. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.85 and a beta of 2.25. American Woodmark Co. has a fifty-two week low of $72.43 and a fifty-two week high of $108.81. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $81.74.

American Woodmark (NASDAQ:AMWD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 26th. The company reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by ($0.43). The business had revenue of $473.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $463.77 million. American Woodmark had a net margin of 3.37% and a return on equity of 14.66%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.33 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that American Woodmark Co. will post 7.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AMWD has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Loop Capital upgraded shares of American Woodmark from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of American Woodmark from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $105.75.

American Woodmark Corporation manufactures and distributes kitchen, bath, and home organization products for the remodelling and new home construction markets in the United States. It offers made-to-order cabinetry in approximately 550 cabinet lines, which include 100 door designs in a range of painted or stained finishes, or engineered finishes under the Duraform name; and fronts made in various wood species, including maple, cherry, and oak, as well as engineered materials.

