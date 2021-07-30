Salvus Wealth Management LLC Purchases 139 Shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Salvus Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 1.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,503 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 139 shares during the quarter. The Walt Disney makes up about 1.3% of Salvus Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. Salvus Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in The Walt Disney were worth $1,507,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of The Walt Disney by 2.2% during the first quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 79,970 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $14,756,000 after acquiring an additional 1,759 shares during the last quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of The Walt Disney by 10.4% during the first quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC now owns 24,267 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $4,478,000 after purchasing an additional 2,278 shares during the period. FIL Ltd grew its stake in shares of The Walt Disney by 192.0% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 376,579 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $68,229,000 after purchasing an additional 247,593 shares during the period. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. grew its stake in shares of The Walt Disney by 56.5% during the first quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 407,455 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $74,951,000 after purchasing an additional 147,146 shares during the period. Finally, Cohen Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of The Walt Disney by 1,898.5% during the first quarter. Cohen Investment Advisors LLC now owns 313,363 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $2,598,000 after purchasing an additional 297,683 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 63.84% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on DIS shares. Wolfe Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $226.00 price objective on shares of The Walt Disney in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $163.00 price objective on shares of The Walt Disney in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $202.00 target price on shares of The Walt Disney in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Truist decreased their target price on The Walt Disney from $205.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Truist Securities decreased their target price on The Walt Disney from $205.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Walt Disney presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $204.88.

DIS traded down $1.05 on Friday, hitting $177.30. 180,662 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,931,118. The Walt Disney Company has a 12 month low of $113.37 and a 12 month high of $203.02. The company has a market cap of $322.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -71.34, a PEG ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $176.91.

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The entertainment giant reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.52. The business had revenue of $15.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.99 billion. The Walt Disney had a positive return on equity of 2.07% and a negative net margin of 7.73%. The Walt Disney’s revenue was down 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.60 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that The Walt Disney Company will post 2.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other The Walt Disney news, Chairman Robert A. Iger sold 550,570 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.21, for a total value of $98,667,649.70. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 569,131 shares in the company, valued at $101,993,966.51. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Susan E. Arnold sold 8,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.75, for a total value of $1,493,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 41,498 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,376,269.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.25% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates domestic cable networks under the Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, and National Geographic brands; and television broadcast network under the ABC brand, as well as eight domestic television stations.

