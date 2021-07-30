Salvus Wealth Management LLC Decreases Stake in Alleghany Co. (NYSE:Y)

Salvus Wealth Management LLC lowered its position in Alleghany Co. (NYSE:Y) by 14.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 457 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 80 shares during the period. Salvus Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Alleghany were worth $310,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of Y. AMG National Trust Bank boosted its position in Alleghany by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 1,197 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $750,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Usca Ria LLC grew its position in shares of Alleghany by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Usca Ria LLC now owns 553 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $346,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the period. Cigna Investments Inc. New increased its stake in shares of Alleghany by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 593 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $371,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Alleghany by 12.9% in the 1st quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 219 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $137,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Alleghany by 6.2% during the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 477 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $298,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Alleghany stock traded up $7.11 on Friday, reaching $665.68. The company had a trading volume of 683 shares, compared to its average volume of 63,927. The company has a current ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The stock has a market cap of $9.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.47 and a beta of 0.65. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $681.52. Alleghany Co. has a 52-week low of $486.49 and a 52-week high of $737.89.

Alleghany (NYSE:Y) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The insurance provider reported $9.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.26 by $5.55. The firm had revenue of $2.53 billion for the quarter. Alleghany had a return on equity of 3.39% and a net margin of 6.88%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $4.99 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Alleghany Co. will post 51.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Alleghany news, SVP Christopher Kent Dalrymple sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $713.71, for a total transaction of $1,427,420.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 5,900 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,210,889. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Alleghany from $825.00 to $890.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th.

Alleghany Corporation provides property and casualty reinsurance and insurance products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Reinsurance, Insurance, and Alleghany Capital. The Reinsurance segment offers fire, allied lines, auto physical damage, and homeowners multiple peril reinsurance products; and casualty and other reinsurance products, such as medical malpractice, ocean marine and aviation, accident and health, mortgage, surety, and credit reinsurance products, as well as directors' and officers', errors and omissions, general, and auto liability reinsurance.

