Salvus Wealth Management LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF)

Salvus Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF) by 19.3% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 4,598 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 745 shares during the period. Salvus Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Cincinnati Financial were worth $542,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CINF. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its position in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 16,854 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,737,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Smith Shellnut Wilson LLC ADV grew its position in Cincinnati Financial by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Smith Shellnut Wilson LLC ADV now owns 4,517 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $466,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 8.8% during the first quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 1,230 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $126,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC increased its position in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 2,859 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $294,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the period. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its position in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 2,580 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $266,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the period. 66.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Cincinnati Financial alerts:

CINF has been the topic of several research reports. Piper Sandler raised Cincinnati Financial from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $100.00 to $116.00 in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Cincinnati Financial from $119.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Cincinnati Financial from $88.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $115.80.

In other news, Director Charles Odell Schiff sold 10,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.82, for a total transaction of $1,210,182.00. 8.22% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CINF traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $117.79. 8,955 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 731,591. The business has a 50 day moving average of $118.67. The stock has a market cap of $18.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.29 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Cincinnati Financial Co. has a 1-year low of $69.92 and a 1-year high of $124.37.

Cincinnati Financial (NASDAQ:CINF) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The insurance provider reported $1.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.80. Cincinnati Financial had a return on equity of 6.04% and a net margin of 31.05%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.44 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Cincinnati Financial Co. will post 4.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 17th were given a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 16th. Cincinnati Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 76.83%.

Cincinnati Financial Company Profile

Cincinnati Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiary, provides property casualty insurance products in the United States. The company operates through five segments: Commercial Lines Insurance, Personal Lines Insurance, Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance, Life Insurance, and Investments. The Commercial Lines Insurance segment offers coverage for commercial casualty, commercial property, commercial auto, and workers' compensation.

Recommended Story: Outstanding Shares and The Effect on Share Price



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CINF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF).

Receive News & Ratings for Cincinnati Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cincinnati Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.