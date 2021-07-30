Safehold’s (SAFE) Buy Rating Reiterated at B. Riley

B. Riley reissued their buy rating on shares of Safehold (NYSE:SAFE) in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a $86.07 price objective on the stock, down from their prior price objective of $100.00. B. Riley also issued estimates for Safehold’s FY2021 earnings at $1.31 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.40 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.41 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.42 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.43 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.43 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.75 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on SAFE. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Safehold from $112.00 to $95.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Safehold from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Tuesday.

NYSE SAFE opened at $90.75 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 77.56 and a beta of -0.47. Safehold has a twelve month low of $47.81 and a twelve month high of $91.17. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $78.79.

Safehold (NYSE:SAFE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.05). Safehold had a net margin of 36.87% and a return on equity of 4.48%. On average, research analysts forecast that Safehold will post 1.37 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were given a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. This is a boost from Safehold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. Safehold’s dividend payout ratio is 58.12%.

In related news, major shareholder Istar Inc. acquired 13,997 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were bought at an average price of $71.44 per share, with a total value of $999,945.68. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 35,035,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,502,933,619.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders have bought a total of 125,916 shares of company stock worth $9,184,773 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Safehold by 29.8% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 851,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,674,000 after acquiring an additional 195,376 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG increased its stake in Safehold by 26.0% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 28,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,061,000 after buying an additional 5,872 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Safehold in the 4th quarter valued at about $14,160,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in Safehold by 111.3% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $537,000 after buying an additional 4,034 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd increased its stake in Safehold by 69.2% in the 1st quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 28.23% of the company’s stock.

Safehold Company Profile

Safehold Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which focuses on acquiring, owning, managing and capitalizing ground leases. It seeks to provide safe & growing income, as well as capital appreciation to shareholders by building a diversified portfolio of ground leases. The firm’s property is generally leased on a triple net basis with the tenant responsible for taxes, maintenance and insurance, as well as all operating costs and capital expenditures.

