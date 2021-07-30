Safe-T Group Ltd (NASDAQ:SFET) Short Interest Update

Safe-T Group Ltd (NASDAQ:SFET) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 176,100 shares, a growth of 93.9% from the June 30th total of 90,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 543,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SFET. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Safe-T Group by 25,705.0% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 734,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $992,000 after buying an additional 732,077 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Safe-T Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $741,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Safe-T Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $188,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its position in Safe-T Group by 32.3% in the first quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 57,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 14,145 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Safe-T Group stock opened at $1.17 on Friday. Safe-T Group has a fifty-two week low of $0.90 and a fifty-two week high of $2.98. The company has a 50 day moving average of $1.38.

Safe-T Group Ltd. engages in the provision of zero trust access solutions. Its products include ZoneZero – Perimeter Access, ZoneZero SDP, ZoneZero VPN, ZoneZero MFA, and Secure File Access. The company was founded by Avi Ben David, Shachar Daniel, Amir Mizhar, and Eitan Bremler in October 1989 and is headquartered in Herzliya Pituach, Israel.

