Safe Bulkers (NYSE:SB) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.06 EPS

Safe Bulkers (NYSE:SB) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The shipping company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.06, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Safe Bulkers had a return on equity of 3.24% and a net margin of 8.54%.

SB stock traded up $0.13 during trading on Thursday, reaching $3.39. The stock had a trading volume of 1,148,051 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,383,616. Safe Bulkers has a 52 week low of $0.82 and a 52 week high of $4.46. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $3.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.23. The company has a market capitalization of $346.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.50 and a beta of 0.82.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Safe Bulkers stock. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Safe Bulkers, Inc. (NYSE:SB) by 97.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 246,015 shares of the shipping company’s stock after buying an additional 121,389 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.24% of Safe Bulkers worth $603,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 17.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SB has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Safe Bulkers from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Safe Bulkers from $3.00 to $3.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2.94.

Safe Bulkers Company Profile

Safe Bulkers, Inc provides marine drybulk transportation services. It owns and operates drybulk vessels for transporting bulk cargoes primarily coal, grain, and iron ore. As of March 15, 2021, the company had a fleet of 43 drybulk vessels having an average age of 10.3 years; and an aggregate carrying capacity of 3,937,000 deadweight tons.

